 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Washington Tennis
Emma Raducanu, of Britain, returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
tennis

Raducanu beats Naomi Osaka at DC Open to win their first matchup

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Emma Raducanu dominated her first career matchup against Naomi Osaka, winning the showdown at the DC Open on Thursday between past U.S. Open champions 6-4, 6-2.

Raducanu, the only qualifier to claim a Grand Slam title when she did that in New York in 2021, saved the only two break points she faced and managed to break the big-serving Osaka three times.

Osaka was hurt by seven double-faults. She won the U.S. Open and Australian Open twice each.

Raducanu, who is ranked 46th, will face Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals. Sakkari eliminated No. 2 seed Emma Navarro on Wednesday.

Venus Williams, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion back on tour at age 45, was scheduled to face Magdalena Frech at night.

Winners in men's action Thursday at the hard-court tournament in Washington included No. 8 seed Daniil Medvedev and No. 14 seed Brandon Nakashima.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel