Viktor Axelsen in action in January Image: AFP
badminton

Axelsen well beaten by Naraoka on return from six months out

HONG KONG

Reigning two-time Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen was dumped out in the first round of the Hong Kong Open on Wednesday as his eagerly anticipated return fell flat.

In his first competitive match in six months following back surgery, the Danish former world number one was well beaten in straight games by Japan's Kodai Naraoka.

The fifth-seeded Naraoka blew Axelsen away 21-15, 21-7 in just 37 minutes.

As well as being rusty, the 31-year-old Axelsen had battled fever in the lead-up to his return to action.

"It was nice to get out there again but I wish I enjoyed it more," said Axelsen, according to badminton's global governing body the BWF.

He was "visibly emotional" afterwards, the BWF's website said.

Axelsen added: "There’s been a lot of unfortunate events --- getting sick last week, not being able to practise and still trying to push through. I set very high standards for myself so performing at what I’d consider a relatively low level is hard to accept."

The swift defeat was Axelsen's first loss to the Japanese player in seven meetings.

Axelsen, who will step up his return next week at the China Masters, saw at least one positive.

"I don't have much pain in my back," he said.

