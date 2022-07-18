Emotional Ginting ends slump to win Singapore Badminton Open

Indonesia's Indonesia's Anthony Ginting has ended his slump to win the Singapore Badminton Open

badminton

Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting ended his two-year title drought by beating Japan’s Kodai Naraoka 23-21, 21-17 in the men’s singles final to win the Singapore Badminton Open on Sunday.

After taking down world champion Loh Kean Yew in the semi-final, Ginting, the world number six, continued to display the same attacking style to end the giant-slaying run of Naraoka.

The world number 43’s passage to the final saw him stun world number eight Jonathan Christie, India’s H.S. Prannoy and China's Zhao Jun Peng, who were all ranked higher than him.

Going head-to-head for the first time, it was Ginting who drew first blood in the initial game with his swift movements and attacks.

“I knew I had to set a very fast pace to disrupt his movement and rhythm. I had to get into good positions that would give me several options to either attack or get to the net quickly,” said Ginting.

Naraoka came out strongly in the second game by taking the lead on five occasions.

But Ginting’s ferocious attacks and deceptive net play saw him pull ahead at 17-17 to eventually win the second game 21-17.

Throwing his racquet down in sheer delight after clinching the winning point, Ginting said: “This is a very emotional victory for me. I had to endure a slump in form and was struggling.

But I never stopped believing in myself and knew I would come out stronger from it.”

The women’s singles final saw world number seven Pusaria V. Sindhu triumph over China’s Wang Zhi Yi. Sindhu defeated Wang 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 for her third win this year, made even more special with her father watching from the stands.

“I’m very thankful for my father to be here in Singapore. He has always been there for me, guiding me and it is nice to have him here to see me win,” said Sindhu.

Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai retained their mixed doubles title after they beat China’s Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping in straight games 21-12, 21-17.

Indonesia, meanwhile, won both the doubles competition with Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti clinching the women’s doubles while Daniel Marthin and Leo Rolly Carnando claimed the men’s doubles title.

© 2022 AFP