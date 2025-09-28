Emotional Marquez in tears after winning seventh MotoGP title

motorcycle racing

An emotional Marc Marquez clinched his seventh MotoGP world championship and his first since 2019 on Sunday after finishing second at the Japan grand prix, with Francesco Bagnaia winning the race.

The Spanish Ducati rider has been in brilliant form all year and he underlined his dominance by wrapping up the title with five events of the season remaining.

He knew that placing first or second would clinch the title regardless of where his brother and closest championship rival Alex finished.

After crossing the line, Marquez raised both arms aloft before sobbing and yelling as his achievement began to sink in.

It marked a triumphant return from an injury nightmare that began when he broke his right arm in 2020, almost convincing him to hang up his helmet.

"It's impossible even to speak," said the 32-year-old as he choked back tears. "I just want to enjoy the moment. It's true that it was difficult, super difficult. Now I'm impressed with myself how it's part of me."

Marquez clinched the world championship in Japan for the fourth time in his career, following 2014, 2016 and 2018 and now draws level with Italian motorcycle legend Valentino Rossi on seven titles.

Marquez's fellow Ducati rider Bagnaia claimed only his second grand prix win of what has been a frustrating season for the two-time world champion.

The Italian also won the Saturday sprint and looked back to his best all weekend.

"I don't want to take the spotlight from Marc, he deserves the spotlight today," said Bagnaia.

"It's just a little shame that it arrived now, but in any case, happy for the weekend, happy for the performance and from now on I hope I will continue in this way because like this I can fight."

Bagnaia kept his lead from pole going into the first turn, with Marquez maintaining his position in third.

He overtook Pedro Acosta to move into second just before the halfway mark and from there it was a procession to the title.

Bagnaia had a scare when smoke started coming out of his Ducati with around nine laps remaining but he held on to win the Japanese grand prix for the second year running.

Honda's Joan Mir finished third, followed by Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi. Alex Marquez was sixth.

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin was ruled out of the grand prix after fracturing his collarbone in a crash with team-mate Bezzecchi in Saturday's sprint.

Trackhouse's Japanese rider Ai Ogura was denied a first MotoGP appearance at his home grand prix after withdrawing from the race with a hand injury.

© 2025 AFP