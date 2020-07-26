Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Enable ridden by jockey Frankie Dettori wins the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot Racecourse, England, Saturday July 25, 2020. (Edward Whitaker/PA via AP)
horse racing

Enable wins King George at Ascot for unprecedented 3rd time

ASCOT, England

Enable captured an unprecedented third win in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday after one of British horse racing’s top events started with the smallest field in its history.

Only three horses were in the running for the race at Ascot and Aidan O’Brien’s pair, Japan and Sovereign, couldn’t live with their superstar rival ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Setting off as the 4-9 favorite, Enable rounded the home turn behind Sovereign but accelerated past after Dettori took a nonchalant look over his shoulder to see Japan toiling.

Enable pulled clear and was never threatened, with Sovereign taking second place.

“I told Frankie to ride her with a lot of confidence and travel for as long as he could, and she did,” Enable's trainer, John Gosden, said. “She is back in top order, no doubt about that."

Last year, Enable became only the third dual King George winner, after Dahlia (1973 and 1974) and Swain (1997 and 1998).

Enable has been kept in training at the age of 6 for another attempt at a third win in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October.

It was a record-tying win in the King George for Dettori, who joined Lester Piggott with seven triumphs in the race.

“She is unbelievable," Dettori said of Enable. "Three King Georges has never been done before and now we try the impossible and go for three Arcs. What a horse.

“It’s no burden to say I love her so much. My favorite girl.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

