Endo, Mitoma head Japan squad looking to seal World Cup spot

Liverpool's Wataru Endo and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma were on Thursday named in Japan's squad as they look to become the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The runaway Asian qualifying Group C leaders host Bahrain in Saitama on March 20 and Saudi Arabia at the same venue five days later and can clinch their place at the tournament if they win the first game.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu named a full-strength squad and urged his players to finish the job after winning five and drawing one of their six matches so far.

"There are a lot of players who are showing what they can do in the J.League and in Europe and wouldn't look out of place in this squad, but nothing has been decided yet," he said. "More important than trying things out is the games in front of us and qualifying for the World Cup."

Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada and Leeds United's Ao Tanaka were also named in the 25-man squad along with in-form Celtic striker Daizen Maeda.

Moriyasu's side have scored 22 goals and conceded just two in their six games so far, and dropped points only in a 1-1 home draw with Australia in October.

Japan are looking to qualify for their eighth straight World Cup.

The United States, Canada and Mexico will host the 2026 showpiece.

