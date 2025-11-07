 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Liverpool's Wataru Endo was named in Japan's squad for friendlies against Ghana and Bolivia Image: AFP
soccer

Endo returns as Japan look to build on Brazil win

0 Comments
TOKYO

Liverpool's Wataru Endo was named on Thursday in World Cup-bound Japan's squad for home friendlies against Ghana and Bolivia as they look to build on their historic first win over Brazil.

Hajime Moriyasu's side came from two goals down to beat the five-time world champions 3-2 in a Tokyo friendly last month, making a statement ahead of next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Japan take on fellow World Cup qualifiers Ghana in Toyota on November 14 before facing Bolivia at Tokyo's National Stadium four days later.

Bolivia still have a chance to reach the World Cup through a play-off after finishing seventh in South American qualifying.

Japan also came from behind to claim a last-gasp 2-2 friendly draw with Paraguay last month.

"In both games in October we went behind and had to come back, and I want the players to show that same togetherness and doggedness in front of our home fans in these two games," said Moriyasu.

Endo missed the win over Brazil because of injury but the midfielder returns along with fellow Premier League players Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) and Ao Tanaka (Leeds United).

There was no place for the injured Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, who missed the Brazil game and has not appeared for his club since limping off against Chelsea on September 27.

Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda, who leads the Dutch league scoring charts with 13 goals and hit the winner against Brazil, was again included.

Moriyasu handed first call-ups to Red Bull Salzburg forward Sota Kitano and Sint-Truiden pair Leo Brian Kokubo and Keisuke Goto.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel