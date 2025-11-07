Endo returns as Japan look to build on Brazil win

Liverpool's Wataru Endo was named in Japan's squad for friendlies against Ghana and Bolivia

soccer

Liverpool's Wataru Endo was named on Thursday in World Cup-bound Japan's squad for home friendlies against Ghana and Bolivia as they look to build on their historic first win over Brazil.

Hajime Moriyasu's side came from two goals down to beat the five-time world champions 3-2 in a Tokyo friendly last month, making a statement ahead of next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Japan take on fellow World Cup qualifiers Ghana in Toyota on November 14 before facing Bolivia at Tokyo's National Stadium four days later.

Bolivia still have a chance to reach the World Cup through a play-off after finishing seventh in South American qualifying.

Japan also came from behind to claim a last-gasp 2-2 friendly draw with Paraguay last month.

"In both games in October we went behind and had to come back, and I want the players to show that same togetherness and doggedness in front of our home fans in these two games," said Moriyasu.

Endo missed the win over Brazil because of injury but the midfielder returns along with fellow Premier League players Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) and Ao Tanaka (Leeds United).

There was no place for the injured Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, who missed the Brazil game and has not appeared for his club since limping off against Chelsea on September 27.

Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda, who leads the Dutch league scoring charts with 13 goals and hit the winner against Brazil, was again included.

Moriyasu handed first call-ups to Red Bull Salzburg forward Sota Kitano and Sint-Truiden pair Leo Brian Kokubo and Keisuke Goto.

© 2025 AFP