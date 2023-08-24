Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ireland England Rugby.
England's Billy Vunipola leaves the field after being shown a yellow card, and upgraded to a red by TMO during the international rugby union match between Ireland and England, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
rugby union

England's Billy Vunipola joins captain Owen Farrell in being banned for start of rugby World Cup

0 Comments
LONDON

England now has two players banned for the start of the rugby World Cup next month after Billy Vunipola was given a three-week suspension Wednesday for a dangerous tackle.

Vunipola was sanctioned by an independent tribunal for his tackle on Ireland’s Andrew Porter in a warmup game in Dublin on Sunday. He was sent to the sin bin but the sanction was upgraded to a red card on review.

The No. 8 will sit out England’s warmup game against Fiji in London on Saturday and the World Cup opener against Argentina on Sept. 9 in Marseille, France.

Vunipola can avoid a ban for the second tournament game, against Japan on Sept. 17 in Nice, if he attends a remedial tackle school.

England captain Owen Farrell is already banned for the first two World Cup games in a separate investigation of a dangerous tackle against Wales.

The English rugby federation said Vunipola avoided a six-week ban because the three tribunal judges weighed “his exemplary previous record, immediate apology and remorse, and noted the absence of any aggravating factors.”

At the video hearing held Tuesday, Vunipola admitted his shoulder-led tackle that struck Porter on the head was a red card offense.

Tackle school, or the “coaching intervention program,” can be taken once in a player’s career to modify the specific techniques and technical issues that lead to illegal hits.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog