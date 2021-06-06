England 'more determined than ever' to take the knee in defiance of boos

England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed his side will take the knee before kick-off in all of their matches at Euro 2020 despite the gesture being booed by supporters since fans returned to stadiums in recent weeks.
Sections of the crowd voiced their displeasure at the gesture ahead of England's 1-0 friendly win over Austria in Middlesbrough on Wednesday, while there were also boos ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League finals last month.
Taking the knee, initially performed by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, has become commonplace in top level football matches over the past year as a sign of protest against racial injustice.
The Three Lions are in action again in Middlesbrough on Sunday against Romania.
All three of England's group games at the European Championship will be played in front of a 22,000 crowd at Wembley.
"The most important thing for our players is to know we are totally united on it, we are totally committed to supporting each other," said Southgate during his pre-match press conference on Saturday.
"We feel, more than ever, determined to to take the knee through this tournament. We accept that there might be an adverse reaction, we are just going to ignore that and move forward.
"I think the players are sick of talking about the consequences of should they, shouldn't they. They've had enough really. Their voices have been heard loud and clear, they are making their stand but they want to talk about the football."
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips said he was "confused and disappointed" to hear the boos ahead of the Austria match.
"I don't think it's a great situation, especially for us players," said Phillips.
"The lads spoke about it afterwards and we came to the conclusion that no matter what happens around it we're still going to participate in kneeling, and I think that's a great idea."
Southgate has delayed the naming of a replacement for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in his 26-man squad until after Sunday's game in case of further injuries.
But he is optimistic that Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will recover from ankle ligament damage in time to play a part in the tournament.
Maguire has not featured since suffering the injury against Aston Villa four weeks ago and Southgate admitted he has made plans if the center-back does not recover in time.
"Our medical team are pleased with his progress. All of the guide is he should be available (for the tournament) and it is a case of when he can slot back into training with the group," added Southgate.
"I'm very realistic about that and we've picked a squad on the basis if we didn't have him, we have players to come in."© 2021 AFP
Mr Kipling
More ridiculous political pandering. Just play the game!
The fans shouldn't boo.... they should all sing the "Laughing Policeman"
BigYen
Good for them. Given the number of black and mixed-race players on the various national teams, it’s only natural that they and their fellow team members should want to demonstrate their solidarity against racism.
The fans who boo them, however, are another story entirely.
zichi
The players suffer from racism at many levels including nasty online stuff. They are united to fight racism.
Mr Kipling
The fans aren't booing to support racism. They are showing their rightful disgust at the forced political pandering.
The black soccer players in the UK would be doing something more worthwhile if they had a campaign to encourage young black men to stop stabbing other young black men. The vast majority of both victims and perpetrators of knife crime in the UK are Afro-Caribbean.
Attilathehungry
Ah yes, nothing like a meaningless virtue signal to start a soccer game. A group of multi-millionaires signalling that they "really care"... about the oppressed and downtrodden. There is nothing wrong with team members showing (and more importantly, having) solidarity for their fellow members. But doing it in such a shallow and narcissistic way only diminishes the actual problem.
robert maes
it has become a gratuite gesture. I was a pro player once. I am a white caucasian. When, as left full back, i went for a throw in i heard many synonyms to my mothers real name and also what i should do to her after the game. I had beer cans, coins and keys thrown at me. I was insulted by and myself insulted other players because they wore a different shirt. This show from coloured players was , for a week or so, a meaningful gesture, now its is just a show to look committed to a cause. Osaka, Hamilton suddenly got a conscience. For black people only, not other races.
Mickelicious
Mr Kipling, that was an exceedingly poor diversion.
By what stretch of any fevered imaginings is inner city knife crime related to the campaign against racism in football?
Mr Kipling
Mickelicious.....
My point being that taking a knee will have zero effect on racism, whereas black soccer players, many of whom are role models, leading a campaign against a knife crime epidemic that targets their community may do some good.
Mickelicious
Thanks, Mr Kipling,
What if the white players are (rightfully) miffed at the racist abuse their colleagues face at the hands of so-called football fans?
Attilathehungry
Mickelicious, the so-called "racial abuse" that millionaire soccer players get is nothing new. It is just part of sports and being an athlete. Get the multi-million pound contract and use part of it to buy a thicker skin. Fans will heckle, it's the nature of the game.
As to what players who identify as white can do... how about donate half their generous salaries to shelters for abused youth? Set up sports programs in poor neighbourhoods to give kids something productive to do? Anything would be better than taking what Dr. Jordan Peterson called a "pseudo moralistic stance" and posing so pretentiously for the cameras.
Mr Kipling
Mickelicious....
Extreme right wing politics and racism is deeply ingrained in some UK football teams fans. Leeds, Everton, Millwall, Portsmouth, Chelsea and others all have a large section of racist fans. The clubs are doing their best to eradicate the racism but this has just stopped the chants and banana throwing. The core ideology remains.
For these people, Harry Kane taking a knee will not change their thinking.
lostrune2
Fight racism like the fight against hooliganism
Attilathehungry
Just think about it for a second- what self respecting racist soccer goon would be influenced by seeing a player take a knee? Does this sound realistic?
Racist doofus: "You know, I WAS gonna call that black player a................, but since I saw Harry Maguire making a pointless gesture before the game, I won't! In fact, I'll let Kalvin Phillips date my sister! Rainbow flags for everyone!!"
lostrune2
Football associations already have had similar such promotions in the past. Ex: in the 2017 World Cup, both teams did the Kick It Out "Say No To Discrimination" piece before every game. This is no different, except it's team-led
Alfie Noakes
No, extreme right wing politics and racism is deeply ingrained in English society.
Really? Could I borrow your Tardis, because you do seem stuck in the 1970s, like your name. And Everton have never had a "large section of racist fans". They're all lefties in Liverpool, have you never been there? It's a great place.
The core ideology remains in English society. In the 70s it was the National Front selling their magazine Bulldog outside football grounds, now it's the deliberate radicalisation of 14 year old boys through Facebook or Patriotic Alternative organising Call of Duty games for its teenage recruits. Xenophobia and bigotry were driving forces behind Brexit, whipped up by Conservatives, Ukip, the foreign-owned right wing media.
A dull, conservative self-help guru who wants to sell more books to insecure young people.
Attilathehungry
Yes, Dr. Jordan Peterson. A practicing clinician who, in both his private practice and his public activities, has helped more people than you could hope to, Alfie. A published researcher and author. Who are you to raise your tiny fists to such a man? Your sneering contempt acts as a poor mask for your envy.
Mr Kipling
Alfie.....
Yes, extreme right wing politics and racism is deeply ingrained in English society but you will find a far higher proportion in the stands at the clubs I mentioned. Everton are all lefties? Really? Last club to field a black player. Used to chant "Everton are white!". These fans are still attending games. I went to see them against Man City 4 years ago, plenty of racist "banter".
The "English Defence League", EDL, Tommy Robinson's support group, were formed from football fans from a mix of teams. There is also the "Football lads Alliance" a far right anti Muslim group.
Yes, the internet is far more efficient than standing outside the stadium but the racism in football hasn't changed much from the 70's.
Alfie Noakes
Envy? Well yeah, I'm envious of the $80,000 he earns a month just from his Youtube channel, the millions of dollars he earns from his self-help books, lectures and television appearances. He certainly makes a lot of money from pandering to conservatives with all that warmed-over Red Scare tripe too.
He obviously worked very hard to achieve his professional qualifications and doubtless he has helped his patients over the years. But he's deadly dull and totally humourless. He also doesn't understand either Marxism or postmodernism, which is strange as he talks about them a lot.
One of my oldest friends in the UK is an educational psychologist who's spent 30 years working with parents, teachers and children. He doesn't have a Youtube channel, never appears on television and isn't a celebrity self-help guru (Be responsible! Make a routine! Stand up straight!) but he's very good at his job and is incredibly funny. I know which one I prefer.
Alfie Noakes
I'd forgotten about the Everton are white thing to be fair, but Liverpool is definitely a left wing city. Still, we're streets ahead of where things were 40 or 50 years ago and that's been achieved by lots of hard work and endless campaigns like Kick It Out. Simply by taking a knee ( something started by Dr Martin Luther King, no less) Harry Kane is supporting equality, which a basic human right.
We all support human rights, don't we? Sending the message of support for human rights is the point.