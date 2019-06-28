Newsletter Signup Register / Login
England's Lucy Bronze, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's third goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England at Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
soccer

England beats Norway 3-0 to reach Women's World Cup semis

0 Comments
By ROB HARRIS
LE HAVRE, France

Lucy Bronze helped set up the first two goals before completing England's 3-0 victory over Norway with a powerful shot of her own Thursday night, sending the team into its second straight Women's World Cup semifinal.

After finishing third at the last tournament four years ago, England will now face either France or the United States on Tuesday in its quest for a first women's final.

It is likely to prove far tougher for the world's third-ranked team than dispatching a team still featuring players who aren't professionals.

England took less than three minutes to take the lead, with Bronze muscling her way down the right flank before cutting the ball back. Ellen White missed a shot but Jill Scott was primed to strike in off the post.

White did get her fifth goal of the tournament in the 40th minute. Played in by Bronze, Nikita Parris spotted White racing between the Norway center backs to receive the pass and sweep into the net.

It was a clever routine that led to the third in the 57th minute. With England preparing to take a free kick on the left flank, Norway was expecting it to be swung into the penalty area. But Beth Mead spotted Bronze arriving at the edge of the penalty area unmarked and the right back connected first-time and raised it high into the roof of the net with a fierce shot.

Nodding in approval from the stands was David Beckham, who high-fived Sue Campbell, the head of women's soccer in England.

While Beckham never made it past a quarterfinal as a player for the England men's team, the Lionesses are now in their third successive semifinal after also making the final four at the 2017 European Championship.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

TokyoMK Taxi and Hire Service

Awarded the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for outstanding service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining