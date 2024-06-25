 Japan Today
Euro 2024 Soccer England
England's Harry Kane speaks during a press conference in Blankenhain, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024 ahead of the national team Group C soccer match against Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
soccer

England can silence critics when it faces Slovenia at Euro 2024 to finish group stage

By JAMES ROBSON
COLOGNE, Germany

England plays Slovenia in its final Group C game at Euro 2024 on Tuesday. Negativity has surrounded Gareth Southgate's team following its unconvincing 1-1 draw with Denmark, but England still tops the group and a draw will be enough to guarantee it advances to the round of 16. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. local (1900 GMT) in Cologne. Here’s what to know about the match:

— England's 1-1 draw with Denmark has sparked heavy criticism of the team, despite it topping Group C and being likely to progress even if it loses to Slovenia. While England could still finish third, four points has always been enough to advance to the knockout phase of the Euros as one of the best third-placed teams.

— England beat Serbia 1-0 in its opening game.

— Winning the group would mean England faces one of the best third-placed teams from Group D, E or F.

— Slovenia — on two points — goes into the game knowing it could finish top or bottom of the group, depending on results.

— Slovenia has drawn against Denmark and Serbia in its other games.

— All 26 players in England's squad were due to train on Monday, with speculation Luke Shaw could play for the first time at these Euros, having missed the end of the season with injury.

— Southgate may decide to make a change in midfield after experimenting with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in a holding role. Conor Gallagher could partner Declan Rice instead.

— Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek was asked about the availability of striker Benjamin Sesko and said some of his players had undergone specialized individual training.

— Harry Kane scored a record-extending 64th goal for England in the game against Denmark.

— Slovenia is playing in only its second Euros and is still waiting for its first win.

— “We are very aware that our performances need to improve, but in terms of points and goals, we’re in a very similar situation to the last Euro and we’re comfortable with that.” — England coach Gareth Southgate.

— “Perhaps England haven’t yet shown everything they’re capable of at this Euro. That might give them an additional push. We expect a very disciplined opponent with excellent individuals. We will have to play at our very best, maybe even go beyond ourselves, in order to claim a positive result.” — Slovenia midfielder Gorenc Stankovic.

— "We are still masters of our destiny, with all due respect to England, who are an outstanding team. This will be the biggest challenge for this generation of players. But I am sure it will not be the last. We have calmed the nerves after Serbia, we have analysed the positives and negatives from that match. We are ready.” — Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

