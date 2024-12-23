 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand England Cricket
England captain Ben Stokes grabs at his leg while bowling during play on day three of the third cricket test between England and New Zealand in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
cricket

England captain Ben Stokes out of cricket for 3 months after tearing hamstring

0 Comments
LONDON

England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of cricket for at least three months because of a torn left hamstring.

Stokes will undergo surgery on the hamstring next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Monday.

He was injured a week ago during the third test loss to New Zealand in Hamilton.

The 33-year-old allrounder had already been left out of England's squad announced on Sunday for the Champions Trophy in February and March in Pakistan.

Hamstring issues previously forced Stokes to miss the home summer series against Sri Lanka and the first test in Pakistan in October.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A 3-day adventure packed with unforgettable experiences

Exciting activities, hidden gems, and local flavors await you in Akita!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel