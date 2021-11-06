Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

England rugby captain Farrell tests positive for virus

0 Comments
LONDON

England captain Owen Farrell has tested positive for the coronavirus on the eve of their rugby test against Tonga at Twickenham.

Farrell on Friday wasn't ruled out of Saturday's match, pending more COVID-19 tests. He was in isolation and missing the captain's run.

The English Rugby Football Union said preparations for the sold-out match were continuing.

An unnamed member of coach Eddie Jones' staff tested positive for the virus on Thursday, causing a full round of tests for all in the team camp. Only Farrell's came back as positive.

His participation is in doubt, though.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog