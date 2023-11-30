Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rugby England Farrell
FILE - England's Owen Farrell applauds after the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Fiji at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, on Oct. 15, 2023. England rugby captain Owen Farrell is taking a break from the national team and will miss next year's six nations tournament to "prioritise his and his family's mental well-being” his club, Saracens said Wednesday Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
rugby union

England captain Farrell will miss Six Nations to prioritize mental well-being

LONDON

England rugby captain Owen Farrell is taking a break from the national team and will miss the Six Nations tournament to "prioritize his and his family's mental well-being” his club Saracens said Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Farrell will continue to play club rugby, Saracens said.

“Everyone at England Rugby is fully behind Owen’s decision,” England head coach Steve Borthwick said. "Since making his debut, he has been an integral part of the England setup for over a decade and the demands on elite athletes are extremely challenging.

“It is with typical courage that Owen has made this decision to open up in this manner.”

Farrell has made 112 appearances since his England debut in 2012 and has scored 1,237 points for his country.

He was the national team captain at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups and has been involved in three British and Irish Lions tours.

England's first Six Nations game is against Italy on Feb 3.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

