England completes unbeaten Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with draw at North Macedonia

England's Harry Kane, centre, celebrates with teammates after North Macedonia's Jani Atanasov scored an own goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between North Macedonia and England at National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje, North Macedonia, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

soccer

England completed an unbeaten qualifying campaign for the European Championship by drawing at North Macedonia 1-1 on Monday, with Harry Kane forcing an equalizer via an own-goal just seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Kane entered in the 58th minute and his first action was to challenge Jani Atanasov at a corner swung in by Phil Foden. The ball struck the North Macedonia midfielder and rebounded into the net.

That canceled out the opener from Enis Bardhi, who tucked away a rebound after his penalty was saved by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 41st minute.

The spot kick was awarded when Rico Lewis — the Manchester City defender making his England debut — was adjudged to have struck Bojan Miovski in the face with his hand as he made a clearing header.

England had already secured qualification for next year’s tournament in Germany and finished Group C with six wins and two draws, six points clear of second-placed Italy.

England beat North Macedonia 7-0 at home earlier in qualifying.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.