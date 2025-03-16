England condemns sorry Wales to record 68-14 loss

England players celebrate as Joe Heyes touches down to score a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

rugby union

England consigned ailing rival Wales to a 17th straight loss with a record 10-try 68-14 drubbing in the Six Nations that ensured the title will be decided in the final match of the tournament between France and Scotland on “Super Saturday.”

Ahead of kickoff in Paris, England was in first place on 19 points — one more than Ireland. France was four points behind England and will clinch the title with a win of any kind over the Scots.

“Maybe I’ll start singing ‘The Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond,’” England captain Maro Itoje said — referring to a Scottish folk song — when asked what he’ll be doing during the France-Scotland game.

“What will be, will be. We did our job."

Indeed, trophy or no trophy, England exits the tournament on a high with four wins from five — including over France — and its status as a leading rugby power restored after some tough narrow losses for coach Steve Borthwick last year.

The thrashing in Cardiff began with a third-minute score for Itoje, one of five tries in the first half for the visitors as Tom Roebuck, Tommy Freeman, replacement Chandler Cunningham-South and Will Stuart also went over.

Freeman has scored a try in each game in this Six Nations edition, a first for an English player.

Tries by Alex Mitchell, replacements Henry Pollock (twice) and Joe Heyes, and then Cunningham-South again completed the rout and a record margin of victory by England over Wales. Pollock's tries came on his debut.

Wales had two tries, by center Ben Thomas, but this was another humiliating match for a proud rugby nation whose last win came way back in October 2023 and has picked up the wooden spoon — for finishing in last place — for the second straight season for the first time in the Five or Six Nations.

Seventeen straight defeats equals Scotland's run between 1951-55 and is only one behind France's losing streak from 1911-20.

The Welsh have lost all of their matches for two straight campaigns.

France has, by a distance, the best points difference of all teams in the tournament, at +106.

That means a regulation win, without a bonus point, would be enough for Les Tricolores to claim the title. It would leave them tied on points with England but with a superior points difference.

A bonus-point win would see France finish a point ahead of England.

