Cricket Obit Underwood
Derek Underwood is shown in this Oct. 4, 1966 photo. England cricket great Derek Underwood has died at age 78. He is the most prolific spin bowler in the national team’s test history. English county team Kent announced the death of Underwood without disclosing any specific details. Underwood took 297 wickets in 86 test appearances for England with his left-arm spin between 1966-82. (PA via AP)
England cricket great Derek Underwood dies at 78

LONDON

Derek Underwood, the England cricket great who is the most prolific spin bowler in the national team's test history, has died. He was 78.

English county team Kent announced the death of Underwood on Monday, without disclosing any specific details.

Underwood took 297 wickets in 86 test appearances for England with his left-arm spin between 1966-82. He also took 32 wickets in ODIs.

Underwood was a one-county man, representing Kent for 24 years.

Kent chairman Simon Phillip described Underwood as “one of its greatest ever players.”

“Watching Derek weave his unique magic on a wet wicket was a privilege for all who were able to witness it," Phillip said. “His induction into the ICC Hall of Fame shows the esteem in which he was held in world cricket.”

