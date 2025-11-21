England desperate to end Ashes drought in Australia when series starts Friday

Australian captain Steve Smith, left, and England Captain Ben Stokes pose for a photo with the Waterford Crystal Ashes Trophy in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, ahead of the first Ashes test. (Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP)

cricket

The build-up to the Ashes series starting Friday began at the end of July 2023 following one of the more acrimonious test cricket series between England and Australia.

Ben Stokes and his England lineup won that test at The Oval in South London but it wasn't enough to reclaim the Ashes from the Aussies, who won the first two tests and drew the fourth in a five-match series to retain the old urn.

Cue to Perth Stadium, Day 1 of a possible 25 spanning seven weeks and five cities.

There are some big questions in play.

Can an aging, understrength Australia continue an unbeaten run in home Ashes tests that dates to the 2010-11 series?

Can Stokes inspire an end to that long drought for England?

Can Joe Root, the world's No. 1-ranked test batter, finally post an Ashes century in Australia?

Stokes knows the record: 13 losses, two draws and no wins in England's last 15 tests Down Under. He’s thinking more about the 2010-11 squad that beat the Australians 3-1.

“I’ve come here absolutely desperate to get home on that plane in January as one of the lucky few captains from England who have come here and been successful,” he said. “A lot has been spoken of about the history and how it has gone for England — this is our chance to create our own.”

In a bid to break the drought, England is likely to start a pair of express pace bowlers in conditions expected to suit them. Jofra Archer is primed to do well in Australia and 35-year-old Mark Wood recovered from a minor hamstring strain to be including in the 12-man match squad for the first test.

“He’s flying,” Stokes said of Wood, who took 17 wickets in the last Ashes series in Australia. “He’s had all his injury troubles and all that kind of stuff ... but he’s been bowling for a long, long time.

“He has always been someone who can just hit the ground running in a game. And he’s bowling rapid, which is good.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins and fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood will be missing the first test because of injuries, leaving Australia's attack without half of its frontline bowlers.

The remaining half — left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc and offspinner Nathan Lyon — are confident that the team can win on what is expected to be a fast, bouncy pitch in Perth. Brendan Doggett is set to make his test debut alongside fellow fast bowler Scott Boland, making it the first time the men's test XI will contain two players with Australian Indigenous heritage.

“Good to see the depth in the squad,” Starc said. “We know what Scotty Boland can do, ... (and) ‘Doggie’s’ coming off a hot streak at the moment.”

Cameron Green's fitness to bowl means he'll fill the allrounder spot and Australia can give opening batter Jake Weatherald a test debut at the age of 31. The flow-on means Marnus Labuschagne will return at No. 3, with stand-in skipper Steve Smith at No. 4 and allrounder Beau Webster has been cut from the lineup.

“Beau came into international cricket and lit it up immediately, so I think it’s a really tough one on him," Smith said. "He’s the one that misses out unfortunately.

“But I think with Marnus, when he’s batting at his best at No. 3, it makes us a very, very good cricket side."

The 36-year-old Smith will lead Australia for the third time this year and the seventh time since his era as full-time captain ended with the Sandpapergate scandal in 2018.

He filled in as skipper the last time England toured Australia in 2021-22, after Cummins was forced to isolate for the Adelaide test during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He’s a lot more relaxed as a person all round," Starc said of his longtime teammate. "Even the times that he’s captained since, when he’s had to fill in for Pat, it’s a different approach.

“He’s still that competitive beast, and still wants to be the best, and still will leave no stone unturned. But I think he’s finding a few outlets to actually switch off from time to time ... and just not be cricket 100% of the time.”

Australia: Jack Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland.

England (from): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.