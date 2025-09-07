England downs Australia in Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

rugby union

By Julian Guyer

Tournament favorites England will face old rivals Scotland in the quarterfinals of the Women's Rugby World Cup after a 47-7 win over Australia in Brighton on Saturday saw the hosts end the group stage on top of Pool A.

The Red Roses scored four second-half tries to equal their own record of 30 straight test wins, with England's last defeat an agonizing loss to New Zealand in the COVID-delayed 2022 World Cup final in Auckland.

But an error-strewn start meant England were behind until the 32nd minute.

Australia, coached by former England captain Joanne Yapp, have also made it into the last eight.

They will now play Canada, having finished second in the group, on points difference from the United States, following last week's dramatic 31-31 draw with the Eagles.

England, already into the last eight before kick-off, saw Sadia Kabeya and Kelsey Clifford score two tries apiece on Saturday with Jess Breach, Abbie Ward and Sarah Bern also crossing the Wallaroos' try-line.

Australia stunned the crowd at the Amex Stadium by leading through hooker Adiana Talakai's early try before England ensured the match went with the form-book.

England will now face Scotland a week on Sunday in Bristol, with Australia taking on Canada the day before at the same venue.

And a hard-fought win over Australia may be just what England required after blow-out victories over both the United States and Samoa.

"That match was the challenge that everyone wanted us to have and we showed we can do it, perhaps we needed that," said stand-in captain Alex Matthews, leading England instead of injured regular skipper Zoe Aldcroft.

The Gloucester-Hartpury No 8, the player of the match, added: "Things were not functioning how they normally do but that was a real squad effort to get it done."

Yapp, meanwhile, was pleased by Australia's start to the game.

"Credit to England, they were coming up the line hard at us," she said. "But I'm proud of the first half, the way we took it to them."

Earlier, Emily Tuttosi scored two tries on her Exeter club ground as world number two Canada beat Scotland 40-19.

Canada and Scotland had already reached the quarterfinals.

"I'm so thankful to see a full Sandy Park," said Canada hooker Tuttosi. "Women's rugby is here and it's here to stay."

Scotland coach Bryan Easson was frustrated by the result.

"When you make small errors against one of the top sides in the world, they capitalise," he said. "That's what happened. The scoreline doesn't reflect the game."

Elsewhere, US flanker Freda Tafuna scored four of the Eagles' 10 tries in a 60-0 rout of Samoa in York as full-back Taytana Pati Ah Cheung came within a metre of the Pacific islanders' first try of the tournament.

In Pool B, Fiji coach Ioan Cunningham oversaw a nervy 28-25 win over Wales that meant his former side had lost all three of their group games.

Wales outscored Fiji five tries to four but Keira Bevan missed all of her conversion attempts.

Litiana Vueti converted all of Fiji's tries as, from 28-15 ahead at half-time, they held out for just their second win at a Women's Rugby World Cup.

All four quarter-final places in the other half of the draw have been decided ahead of Sunday's matches, when Ireland will seek to repeat last year's shock win over world champions New Zealand in Pool C.

South Africa, into the last eight for the first time, meet France in Pool D.

In Sunday's remaining fixtures -- between Japan and Spain, and Italy and Brazil -- all the teams will be seeking to bow out with their first win at this World Cup.

© 2025 AFP