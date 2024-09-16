 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
cricket

England draws T20 series with Australia after Old Trafford washout

0 Comments
MANCHESTER, England

England’s T20 series decider against Australia was washed out Sunday without a ball being bowled at Old Trafford.

The series finished tied 1-1.

The forecast never looked likely to allow for any meaningful play to take place in the third T20 and the umpires finally called the abandonment at 4:20 p.m. local time, almost two hours after the scheduled start.

Australia won the series opener by 28 runs at Southampton before England leveled the series with a three-wicket win at Cardiff.

The first of five one-day internationals between the teams starts Thursday at Trent Bridge. Harry Brook, a 25-year-old batter, is set to captain England for the first time in the series after Jos Buttler’s persistent calf injury saw him ruled out.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog