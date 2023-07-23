Newsletter Signup Register / Login
WWCup England Haiti Soccer
England's Georgia Stanway, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
soccer

England edges Haiti 1-0 in a tough opener for European champions at Women's World Cup

0 Comments
By JOHN PYE
BRISBANE, Australia

England edged Haiti 1-0 on a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in a difficult Women’s World Cup opener Saturday for the European champions.

England dominated possession in the first half but had to wait until the 29th minute for Stanway to convert from the spot. She was awarded a second shot after her first attempt was well saved by Kerly Theus diving full stretch to her right.

The Group D game between the No. 4 and the 53rd-ranked teams was tense from start to finish with Haiti forward Melchie Dumornay regularly troubling the England defense.

Theus made a succession of saves to shut down England’s chances of increasing the margin.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a crucial reflex save in the 81st minute to prevent an equalizer from Haiti's substitute forward Roseline Éloissaint.

Both teams are back in action Friday, with England moving to Sydney to play Denmark and Haiti meeting China in Adelaide, South Australia state.

Denmark 1, China 0

In Perth, Australia, Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0.

With time running out in a game of few chances, she rose to head home Pernille Harder’s late corner.

Vangsgaard had only come on in the 85th and made a quick impact with her first goal for the country. It was also the first headed goal of the tournament and sparked joyous celebrations from Denmark’s players.

The win saw the Danes go level with European champions England at the top of Group D after its 1-0 win against Haiti earlier in the day.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog