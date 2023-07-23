England edges Haiti 1-0 in a tough opener for European champions at Women's World Cup

England's Georgia Stanway, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

soccer

By JOHN PYE

England edged Haiti 1-0 on a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in a difficult Women’s World Cup opener Saturday for the European champions.

England dominated possession in the first half but had to wait until the 29th minute for Stanway to convert from the spot. She was awarded a second shot after her first attempt was well saved by Kerly Theus diving full stretch to her right.

The Group D game between the No. 4 and the 53rd-ranked teams was tense from start to finish with Haiti forward Melchie Dumornay regularly troubling the England defense.

Theus made a succession of saves to shut down England’s chances of increasing the margin.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a crucial reflex save in the 81st minute to prevent an equalizer from Haiti's substitute forward Roseline Éloissaint.

Both teams are back in action Friday, with England moving to Sydney to play Denmark and Haiti meeting China in Adelaide, South Australia state.

Denmark 1, China 0

In Perth, Australia, Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0.

With time running out in a game of few chances, she rose to head home Pernille Harder’s late corner.

Vangsgaard had only come on in the 85th and made a quick impact with her first goal for the country. It was also the first headed goal of the tournament and sparked joyous celebrations from Denmark’s players.

The win saw the Danes go level with European champions England at the top of Group D after its 1-0 win against Haiti earlier in the day.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.