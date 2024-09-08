England impresses on Carsley bow; Germany, Dutch hit five

Jack Grealish and Declan Rice scored for England on their return to Dublin

England interim boss Lee Carsley got off to an impressive start in a 2-0 win at the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, while Germany and the Netherlands scored five to begin their Nations League campaigns in style.

The clash in Dublin showcased what might have been for the hosts as Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, who both previously represented Ireland, struck in the first half for the Euro 2024 finalists.

Carsley won the under-21 European Championship with England in 2023 and did his case to succeed Gareth Southgate full time no harm on the field with a performance that had a lot more attacking verve than in much of the Three Lions' Euros campaign.

However, he again faced questions after the match for not singing the English national anthem before kick-off.

Rice silenced the boos that greeted his every touch with a thumping finish into the top corner on 11 minutes.

The Arsenal midfielder then turned provider for Grealish to fire in his first international goal since the 2022 World Cup.

"I'm pleased with it but not surprised. I think they've both been in football long enough now to understand and respect that it was going to be a little bit hostile at times, but in the right way," said Carsley.

"Obviously, it's great for them two that they've scored the goals but more importantly that the team has won and they've kept a clean sheet."

England are aiming to get back into the top tier of the Nations League after being relegated last time out.

In League A, Germany and the Netherlands built on their strong showings at the Euros.

Germany demolished Hungary 5-0 in Duesseldorf with creative duo Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala stealing the show.

The young forwards showed the future for German football remains bright despite the retirements of 2014 World Cup winners Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller, along with captain Ilkay Gundogan.

Wirtz and Musiala combined to tee up Niclas Fuellkrug to open the scoring in the first half.

Musiala then converted the second from Wirtz's pass early in the second to open the floodgates.

Wirtz made it 3-0 before Aleks Pavlovic's first Germany goal and a Kai Havertz penalty rounded off the scoring.

The Netherlands suffered no hangover from their semi-final exit to England at the Euros with a thrilling 5-2 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Eindhoven.

Joshua Zirzkee was handed his first international start and rewarded Ronald Koeman within 13 minutes with his first goal for the Oranje.

Ermedin Demirovic hit back quickly for the visitors against the run of play.

However, Tijjani Reijnders capped his excellent display with the Netherlands' second goal just before half-time.

Cody Gakpo tapped in Reijnders' low cross to make it 3-1 before Edin Dzeko again hauled Bosnia back into the game.

But late goals from Wout Weghorst and Xavi Simons gave the scoreline the reflection the Dutch dominance deserved.

Next up for Ronald Koeman's men is a mouthwatering clash with old rivals Germany in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

In League B, Georgia continued their fine form from the Euros with a 4-1 thrashing of the Czech Republic.

