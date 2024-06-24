 Japan Today
rugby union

England lock Ewels out of NZ tour after 2-match ban for red card against Japan

TOKYO

England lock Charlie Ewels was dropped from the tour of New Zealand after receiving a two-match ban on Sunday.

Ewels was red-carded for a dangerous ruck clearout of Japan captain Michael Leitch in their test on Saturday in Tokyo. England won 52-17.

At his judicial hearing, Ewels didn't believe the foul was red card-worthy but the panel disagreed. He was suspended from England's next two tests against the All Blacks on July 6 in Dunedin and July 13 in Auckland.

Ewels became the first England international to be sent off twice. After the first instance against Ireland in 2022, he was banned for three games.

He was replaced in the tour party by Saracens forward Nick Isiekwe, who was last capped in the 2023 Six Nations.

