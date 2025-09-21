England overcomes France to face Canada in Women's Rugby World Cup final

England's Amy Cokayne celebrates her try during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 semifinal match between France and England in Bristol, England, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

rugby union

By FOSTER NIUMATA

England will face Canada in the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup after beating a spirited France 35-17 in Bristol on Saturday.

Brilliant defense, breakdown work and set-pieces by England compensated for a misfiring attack that didn't click until an hour into the sold-out semifinal at Ashton Gate.

England eventually scored five tries, all of them converted by Zoe Harrison, but they were severely tested by a patched up France that has been the only team to get within seven points of England — twice — in the last three years.

In 10 World Cups, the Red Roses have missed the final only once, in 1998, but also won only twice. However, its World Cup final bogey team, six-time champion New Zealand, was knocked out on Friday, stunned by Canada 34-19.

Canada eliminated the Black Ferns to reach its second ever final and first since 2014, when it lost to England in Paris.

“No. 1 in the world and No. 2 (in the final), it's awesome for the game,” England coach John Mitchell said. “Canada are playing great rugby, we are playing very effective rugby."

England is sure to have the majority backing next Saturday from a crowd of 82,000, a world record for a women's standalone international. Twickenham was sold out before the tournament, hyped by England's three-year winning streak which has reached 32 matches.

France will play for bronze again and falling in the semifinals for the ninth time. France has never reached the final.

It has regrets after its 17th straight loss to England. Despite forced changes after the quarterfinal win over Ireland, Les Bleues were all over England in the first half, especially forwards Teani Feleu and Madoussou Fall Raclot. But they weren't clinical enough and somehow trailed at halftime 7-5.

England was committed to more than 100 tackles in the half but the defense let only France center Nassira Konde over the line.

France fullback Morgane Bourgeois blew a chance to put in Lea Champon and center Gabby Vernier's last pass to captain Marine Menagér was forward. In seven visits to the England 22, France scored only once.

The defense was outstanding. Prop Hannah Botterman, who missed the quarterfinals because of back spasms, and center Megan Jones pulled off at least three jackals each, most of them in their own 22.

Botterman was also key in England's better start. Her first jackal penalty led to her ruck pass that let fullback Ellie Kildunne — back from concussion — score untouched from halfway in the fifth minute.

The try should have been disallowed. Video showed ruck ball rebounding back in off Natasha Hunt's foot, making England's ruck players offside.

But there was nothing wrong with England's four second half tries.

Hooker Amy Cokayne was on the end of a 20-meter lineout drive.

Winger Kelly Arbey replied for France to stay within two, but then the injection of new front-rowers gave England the power to blast through the French defense and get lock Abbie Ward a try and separation again on the scoreboard.

An opportunistic second try by Kildunne for 28-12 with 10 minutes to go finally put England beyond reach.

Kildunne was awarded player of the match but she wasn't so sure.

“I've stolen that from the rest of the team," Kildunne said. "Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir, all the forwards, you saw the defense they put in. I barely had to make any tackles. I am absolutely buzzing (about the final) it's all we've been dreaming of.”

The game finished with a second French try for Konde and a Jones score off a Holly Aitchison grubber kick.

“They threw everything at us and we were able to break them eventually,” Mitchell said. “I always said to the girls, it's going to take a long time, but probably a little bit longer than I thought it would.”

