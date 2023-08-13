Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Rugby Summer Series
England's Owen Farrell and Wales' Adam Beard, right, in action during the Summer Nations Series match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday Aug. 12, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
rugby union

England rallies to beat Wales 19-17 despite Owen Farrell's red card in Rugby World Cup warmup

0 Comments
LONDON

England had captain Owen Farrell sent off and was reduced to 12 men at one point in the second half before rallying to beat Wales 19-17 in a Rugby World Cup warmup match at Twickenham on Saturday.

Freddie Steward and Ellis Genge had already been sin-binned when Farrell was handed a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Taine Basham that was soon upgraded to a red.

England’s reckless final quarter saw a 9-3 lead wiped out by a penalty try and Tomos Williams' try as a lifeless encounter exploded into life the moment Steward took Josh Adams out in the air in the 60th minute.

A fourth straight loss and dropping to ninth in the world rankings beckoned, but the English rallied bravely and even with three players off the pitch, they claimed a maul try scored by Maro Itoje before George Ford landed the winning penalty with three minutes left.

Farrell now faces a ban that could see him miss the World Cup opener against Argentina on Sept. 9, with his recent three-match suspension for the same offense in January sure to count against him.

Scrumhalf Jack Van Poortvliet sustained an ankle injury to leave England sweating on his fitness, while Dewi Lake, Taine Plumtree and Basham are now injury concerns for Wales, which ultimately ran out of steam.

The World Cup in France starts Sept 8.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income and help improve medical research as a clinical study participant!

Women in Japan struggle for proper health care. Join our information session to receive a free health checkup with no additional commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog