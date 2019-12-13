Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby

England & Samoa upset in Cape Town Sevens openers

CAPE TOWN, South Africa

England and Samoa, semifinalists in the world sevens rugby series less than a week ago, lost their opening matches at the Cape Town Sevens on Friday.

England fell to Scotland 26-24, to a last-gasp try by Femi Sofolarin, who played for England last season.

Samoa lost to Kenya 24-19, a late charge in vain.

In another upset, Australia was beaten by Ireland 26-21.

South Africa, the winner of the first leg of the series in Dubai last weekend, blew away Japan 49-0.

Fiji, even down to five men, was too good for the United States 28-14, and New Zealand romped past Wales 43-7.

England regained the lead for a second and seemingly secure time through Harry Glover, but Scotland broke out from deep, Dougie Fife taking the attack into England's half. Sofolarin received the ball on the right wing, and reached out in Dan Norton's tackle to score the match-winner.

Sofolarin played XVs for Scotland Under-18s last year but switched to England for the world sevens series last season. However, he couldn't be captured by England until he turned 20 - next month - and changed allegiance last month back to Scotland.

Samoa couldn't overcome two yellow cards against Kenya, and Australia had a man in the sin-bin when Ireland's Terry Kennedy sliced through them on halfway and ran untouched to the right corner for the match-winning try.

South Africa started strongly in its bid to win its home event for the first time in four years.

Aminiasi Tuimaba's two tries a minute apart launched Fiji to victory against the U.S. and hoped-for redemption for failing to reach the quarterfinals in Dubai for the first time.

New Zealand and Argentina already look like the qualifiers from their group.

