England thrashes Wales 48-7 in Six Nations opener with Arundell hat trick

England's Ben Earl celebrates scoring a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between England and Wales in London, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

rugby union

England inflicted a 48-7 hiding on Wales to open its Six Nations title bid on Saturday at Twickenham.

England got a bonus-point seven tries, including three for winger Henry Arundell, in a 12th successive win dating to last year's Six Nations.

The 41-point margin of victory was England's biggest against Wales at home since a 62-5 result in a 2007 Rugby World Cup warmup.

That scoreline looked reachable at halftime when England led 29-0 but the game lost its fizz and descended into errors and indiscipline.

Wales also became more competitive but received four yellow cards and went down to 13 men twice. England received two yellow cards, including one for Maro Itoje just seconds after he came off the bench, in a Six Nations match for the first time since 2020.

Wales suffered a record-extending 12th straight loss in the championship dating to 2023 and returns to Cardiff next weekend to face France, the title favorite.

England goes to Scotland, where it hasn't won since 2020.

England was heavily favored on Saturday and stretched and stressed Wales, but the visitor gifted the home side territory and possession from basic errors, especially in the first half.

Sam Underhill charged down Wales fullback Louis Rees-Zammit — playing his first Six Nations game in three years after his NFL stint — and gave George Ford the opening points off the tee.

Two penalties against Wales, one for obstruction, gave England entry into the Wales 22 and Ford lined up Arundell for his first try.

After Wales front-rowers Nicky Smith and captain Dewi Lake were sin-binned within a minute of each other under tryline pressure, Arundell got his second try from a Ford kick-pass.

Wales conceded a second try while with 13 men when No. 8 Ben Earl carried Ellis Mee over the line.

Just before halftime, a dropped pass by Wales on its 22 was scooped by Fraser Dingwall who released Arundell for his third try, his 11th in 12 tests, and a first hat trick for England in the Six Nations since Jonny May against France in 2019.

Dingwall also laid on a try for Tom Roebuck, the late replacement for injured winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, to start the second half.

But at 36-0 in the 45th, England went off the boil and Wales showed some pride.

Itoje, on the bench after grieving the death of his mother in December, entered to a loud cheer but went off seconds later when he offended with England on a yellow-card warning.

Wales scored immediately through a Josh Adams try after quick rucks.

Wales center Ben Thomas made a try-saving tackle on Roebuck but was sin-binned for an illegal rip of prop Trevor Davison on the tryline. Taine Plumtree joined him two minutes later and reduced Wales to 13 men again.

Plumtree tackled Henry Pollock into touch over the tryline but his arm tackle around Pollock's neck earned him a yellow card and conceded a penalty try.

England finished the game with 14 after Tom Curry's yellow card but around that center Tommy Freeman had a try ruled out and a try given when he beat three defenders. Ford's sideline conversion hit the post, his second miss from seven attempts.

