England are set to face Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy on February 26 Image: AFP/File
cricket

England to play Afghanistan in Champions Trophy despite boycott calls

0 Comments
LONDON

England will play Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy later this month despite calls from British politicians to boycott the match over the Taliban regime's curtailment of women's rights.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday that the fixture would go ahead in Lahore on February 26 after consulting with the UK government, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and England players.

More than 160 British politicians had called for a boycott as female participation in sport has effectively been outlawed since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

That puts the Afghanistan cricket board at odds with ICC rules, though the men's team are allowed to compete.

ECB chairman Richard Thompson described the situation in Afghanistan as "gender apartheid" but said the match would take place.

"We remain of the view that a coordinated international response by the cricketing community is the appropriate way forward, and will achieve more than any unilateral action by the ECB in boycotting this match," he said.

"We have also heard that for many ordinary Afghans, watching their cricket team is one of the few remaining sources of enjoyment. As such, we can confirm that we will play this fixture."

Afghanistan have become a greater force in white-ball cricket in recent years, rising to eighth in the one-day international world rankings, just one place below England.

Both sides will also face Australia and South Africa in Group B of the 50-over tournament, which will be hosted in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 until March 9.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

