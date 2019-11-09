Newsletter Signup Register / Login
England will return to Japan in July after missing out on World Cup glory last weekend Photo: AFP
rugby union

England to return to Japan for two-test rugby tour in 2020

By Kazuhiro NOGI
LONDON

England will return to Japan in July to face the Brave Blossoms in a two-test series, the RFU announced on Friday.

Both sides excelled at the rugby World Cup as hosts Japan reached the quarterfinals for the first time, while England fell just short of winning the tournament for a second time in losing the final to South Africa last weekend.

"Japan were fantastic Rugby World Cup hosts and we feel humbled to have been a part of it," said England coach Eddie Jones in the RFU statement.

The Australian, who is part-Japanese, led the Brave Blossoms at the 2015 World Cup.

"The England squad had a fantastic experience of the country and we are excited to return in July next year.

"The Japan national team have shown again how good a side they are with their performances during the World Cup and I know they will provide a great test for us in July."

The first test will take place in Oita on July 4 before both sides travel to Kobe for the second clash on July 11.

MK Taxi Service

