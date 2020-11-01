Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Romain Ntamack scored 20 points in the win over Ireland Photo: AFP
rugby union

England win Six Nations after France beat Ireland

By FRANCK FIFE
PARIS

England claimed the Six Nations title for a seventh time on Saturday after France failed to score enough points in their 35-27 win over Ireland in Paris.

Les Bleus notched up a bonus-point victory thanks to a fourth try from Virimi Vakatawa, but missed out on a first Championship title in a decade after not managing to claim a 31-point difference victory over the Irish.

Earlier in the day, Rugby World Cup runners-up England overcame Italy 34-5 in Rome, with scrum-half Ben Youngs scoring twice in his 100th Test.

At the Stade de France, fly-half Romain Ntamack scored 20 points as the hosts showed their ability with ball in hand, crossing on four occasions in scintillating fashion but ultimately falling short in their bid to lift the trophy.

Ireland went into the match needing a win in Paris by more than six points to claim a fifth tournament success.

