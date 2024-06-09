Australia nails England by 36 runs at T20 World Cup

Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates with captain Mitchell Marsh taking the wicket of England's captain Jos Buttler during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

cricket

Defending champion England charged at Australia’s tournament-best 201 total and came up 36 runs short in a one-sided Twenty20 World Cup contest on Saturday.

The first big heavyweight match — a day before India vs. Pakistan — failed to live up to the billing as Australia impressively squeezed England, which hit only three boundaries in the last six overs at Kensington Oval.

Forced to bat first, Australia made a brutal start by openers David Warner and Travis Head — 70-0 after 4.5 overs — but was pulled back and posted 201-7, the highest total in a week-old tournament which has featured tricky pitches.

Tasked with making the third biggest successful run chase in tournament history, England took a swipe but decayed to 165-6. Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins took two cheap wickets each.

Australia moved on top of Group B with two wins from two matches, while England remained second to last, winless but with Oman and Namibia to come.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.