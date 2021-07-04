England overwhelms Ukraine 4-0; Danes beat Czechs 2-1 to reach semifinals at Euro 2020

Harry Kane scored twice and England overwhelmed Ukraine 4-0 Saturday to reach the European Championship semifinals.
It was the only match of Euro 2020 that England had to play away from Wembley Stadium and it was the team’s most dominant performance of the tournament.
Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also scored as England kept a clean sheet for the fifth straight match.
England now goes back to London to face Denmark on Wednesday. The Danes beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku.
Italy will face Spain in the other semifinal match on Tuesday, with the final next weekend also to be played at Wembley.
The last time England made it to the last four of the European Championship was in 1996. But the bigger goal at this point is to duplicate the success of the 1966 England team that won the World Cup on home soil.
Kane scored on England’s first opportunity in the fourth minute, using one touch to redirect a through ball from Raheem Sterling for his second goal in as many matches. The ball went in off the shoulder of goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan inside the near post.
England also scored early in the second half after Kane was fouled about 10 seconds. A free kick from Luke Shaw set up a header from Maguire. Four minutes later, Kane got his second by heading in another cross from Shaw on a play that included a backheel pass from Sterling as England dazzled.
After failing to score in the group stage, Kane now has three goals in two matches after also scoring in the 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16.
Henderson’s goal — his first for England after a decade with the national team — also came with a header as Ukraine’s defenders had no answers to England’s aerial prowess.
Ukraine, which was coming off a 2-1 extra-time win over Sweden, had relied on occasional counterattacks in the first half and produced a series of chances just before the break.
DENMARK 2, CZECH REPUBLIC 1
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Denmark, which has developed into a surprise contender after its tournament began with midfielder Christian Eriksen suffering cardiac arrest on the field, advanced to the semifinals by beating the Czech Republic 2-1.
Following the usual tributes to the recovering Eriksen from UEFA and fans — a giant No. 10 shirt laid out on the field and a “For Christ10an” banner in the stands — Denmark quickly took control against the Czechs on a hot and humid night.
Jens Stryger sent an outswinging corner in the fifth minute to Thomas Delaney, standing in space by the penalty spot. Delaney’s bouncing header went in past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík.
Denmark doubled the lead just before halftime. Joakim Maehle hit a cross from the left using the outside of his right foot. The ball eluded Martin Braithwaite’s attempt at a header but Kasper Dolberg got past his marker and beat Vaclík in the 42nd.
The place in the semifinals is the farthest Denmark has progressed at a major tournament since winning the European title in 1992.
Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick scored his fifth goal at the beginning of the second half, putting him even with Cristiano Ronaldo as the tournament’s leading scorers. Schick was given plenty of space by defender Jannik Vestergaard to hit a first-touch shot off Vladimir Coufal’s curled pass.
Denmark lost its first two games at Euro 2020, first against Finland — when Eriksen collapsed on the field — and then to Belgium. The Danes were on the verge of elimination before beating Russia, Wales and the Czechs in succession.
Eriksen, who has to be resuscitated with a defibrillator in that opening match, has been recovering at home.
kurisupisu
It’s coming home....!
itsonlyrocknroll
I am a sad doubter, a skeptic, Harry hero's won the show though. That's Harry Kane
itsonlyrocknroll
Anyone having a flutter on an England win? I am
Alfie Noakes
Ukraine offered as much resistance as a wet paper bag but it was still an efficient performance from England. Back to Wemberlee for the semi-final against Dansk and who knows?
ClippetyClop
I wonder if we are more effective away from Wembley? That performance in Rome looked like a team with a bit less pressure on them.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
English soccer fans seem to feel entitled to a good soccer team, but why? England have a very poor history in the Euros and the World Cup. They’ve never made a Euro final and have one World Cup title 55 years ago. They’re basically the NY Jets, but act like they have the history of the NE Patriots. I admire the culture of not flopping or faking injuries, but it’s pretty evident that that island does not produce the genetic phenotype to be successful at soccer.
SimondB
I was just 9 years old when England last won something. I live in hope that they may do again before I leave this mortal coil. But I remember the "Golden Generation" that flopped, so I temper my expectations. If they do beat the Danes - and I think they are England's match - I just don't see them getting pass this very good Italian team.
It's not the losing that hurts. It's the hope.
theResident
SimonB has summed it perfectly.
I've not missed a minute so far - Always happy just get another game in a Tournament.
Come On England!
Bungle
A playboy team with a playboy manager. Individually, they had talent but lacked the cohesion and discipline to be winners. Most of the scoring was done off the pitch.
kohakuebisu
Doing well for a change. Five games in now and they've still not conceded a goal.
Dr.Cajetan Coelho
The Danish Dynamites, Three Lions, Gli Azzurri, and La Furya Roja have grown tall with some breath-taking performances. The four semi-finalists are yet to do justice to their enormous potential. All the best.
Luddite
I still can’t believe that result. It was like watching a film.
Jimizo
The Danes have been superb. With what they’ve been through and how they’ve played without their star man, they deserve to win this tournament.
Proper football team.
Fighto!
Looks like The Three Lions will win the Cup. They could go through the whole tournament not conceding a single goal! I doubt this has ever happened before? Their goalkeeper Pickford is the best I have ever seen since David Seaman.