Kenin ousts No. 1 Barty to set up Australian Open final clash with Muguruza

Sofia Kenin of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Australia's Ashleigh Barty in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne on Thursday,

By HOWARD FENDRICH

So long in the shadows of other American tennis players, Sofia Kenin is into her first Grand Slam final at age 21 -- and she beat the woman ranked No. 1 to get there.

Kenin did it by never flinching, even when she twice was a single point from losing each set of her Australian Open semifinal against Ash Barty before pulling out the 7-6 (6), 7-5 victory on a stiflingly hot Thursday.

“This really wasn't an easy one,” said the 14th-seeded Kenin, who never had been past the fourth round at a major tournament until now.

Kenin, who was born in Russia and moved to Florida as a baby, burst onto the scene in 2019 by winning three singles titles and upsetting Serena Williams in the third round of the French Open.

She didn't face a seeded player in this tournament until Thursday, but did eliminate 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

On Saturday, Kenin will go up against unseeded Garbiñe Muguruza who beat No. 4 Simona Halep 7-6 (8), 7-5.

Muguruza is a former No. 1 and a two-time major champion. She won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

But she came to Melbourne Park as an unseeded player at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in six years.

