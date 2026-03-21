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Britain-Ticketless Fans
FILE - An aerial view of Wembley stadium in London, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
sports

Entering a soccer stadium without a ticket is now a criminal offense in Britain

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By STEVE DOUGLAS
LONDON

Entering a soccer match without a ticket will become a criminal offense under new laws that will take effect ahead of the English League Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

It was at the national stadium where thousands of ticketless people forced their way in for the European Championship final in July 2021 in violent and chaotic scenes.

That led to a government review, which found that lives were endangered, sanctions on breaking into stadiums were weak and the practice of what the British call “tailgating” — walking closely behind ticket holders to get through entrances — should become a criminal offense.

Offenders across England and Wales will face a five-year soccer banning order, as well as a fine of up to 1,000 pounds ($1,340) starting this weekend, it was announced on Friday.

Sarah Jones, the government's policing minister, said it would be a “great deterrent.”

“It cannot be right,” she said, “that some people pay and some people don’t and that people are put at risk, in danger, when people are tailgating.”

There was previously no specific legal penalties for attending a soccer game without a ticket.

The Unauthorised Entry to Football Matches Act will also make it illegal to knowingly try to enter a match with forged tickets, passes and accreditation documents, as well as by pretending to be a member of stadium or playing staff.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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