Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Arsenal fans sit in spaced out seats for coronavirus rules during an English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Sunday Dec. 13, 2020. (Catherine Ivill/Pool via AP)
soccer

Virus spike sees Premier League games in London closed to fans again

0 Comments
By ROB HARRIS
LONDON

London's six Premier League clubs won't be allowed supporters at games again after the British capital was placed under the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions due to a spike in cases.

The decision by the British government, which takes effect on Wednesday, leaves only four top division clubs in areas where a maximum 2,000 fans are allowed in stadiums. They are Everton and Liverpool on the west coast, and Brighton and Southampton on the south coast.

Authorities in Manchester have been pushing for the northwest city to drop into the second tier of COVID-19 restrictions to allow the partial return of supporters for the first time since March.

Fans are being shut out of Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham only two weeks after they were allowed back, with London entering the third tier of restrictions.

"I’m slightly disappointed," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. "Even though we are in tier two and we’ve had fans in for a game already, I did feel that it should have been a level playing field for fans. If some clubs can have them and some can’t.

"We’ve seen, I think, already or felt it on the pitch, the backing that they give you and what it does to the game. I think that should be pretty level.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government must take swift action after seeing “very sharp, exponential rises” in Greater London. He said in some areas cases are doubling every seven days.

It means, in the midweek round of Premier League matches, only the meeting of the top two on Wednesday is due to have a crowd when 2,000 fans are allowed to see champion Liverpool host leader Tottenham.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog