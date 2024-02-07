Erasmus back in charge of world champion Springboks

rugby union

Rassie Erasmus is officially back as coach of Rugby World Cup champion South Africa. The appointment to the 2027 World Cup in Australia was confirmed on Tuesday.

Erasmus coached the Springboks to victory at the 2019 World Cup in Japan then became South Africa director of rugby. In that role, he still played a big part in helping his former assistant Jacques Nienaber win the 2023 World Cup in France in October.

Nienaber left in December to coach Leinster, and Erasmus has agreed to take the helm again.

"It is a massive honor to coach the Springboks, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me,” Erasmus said on the SA Rugby website. "The main difference between the last four years and this season is that I will be more hands-on at the field sessions.

“In my role as director of rugby in the last four years I continued to oversee the team structures and strategy in conjunction with Jacques and the other coaches, so it should be an easy transition back into the head coach role.”

Erasmus has been in hospital for more than a week while recovering from chemical burns while using a powerful detergent. He suffered burns to his arms and chest in what was described as a freak accident.

But he's already started working with staff for their first assignments in July, two home tests against Ireland and a first visit by Portugal.

To his 2023 staff of Mzwandile Stick, Deon Davids, Daan Human and Andy Edwards have been added attack coach Tony Brown, the former All Blacks flyhalf who has been the Japan assistant, and defense coach Jerry Flannery, the former Ireland hooker who will leave his Harlequins assistant job this month.

Former test referee Jaco Peyper, who recently retired, has also joined the staff as a laws adviser.

“We already had our first coaching session this week at the hospital,” Erasmus said, “and it's great to see the enthusiasm among the coaches to get the season underway.”

In another appointment, two-time World Cup winner and No. 8 Duane Vermeulen will be a roving coach to all SA Rugby national teams.

“We believe that with the continuity in the coaching structures and the exciting additions, we are in good hands in the ultimate objective of claiming a hat trick of World Cup titles,” SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.