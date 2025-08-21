Erasmus makes 10 changes to Springboks lineup after Rugby Championship loss to Australia

Australia's Nic White, left, holds the ball following a scrum during a rugby championship test match between South Africa and Australia, at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Frans Lombard)

rugby union

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus made 10 changes to his starting XV for Saturday's second test against Australia as the Rugby World Cup champions bid to avenge a 38-22 home loss to the Wallabies last weekend.

The overhaul reflects strategic changes and the absence of injured skipper Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and both wingers from the Ellis Park defeat.

Veteran center Jessie Kriel will stand in as captain for Kolisi and prop Ox Nche will be vice-captain, while Cheslin Koble, Damian de Allende and Willie le Roux return so the starting XV for the second round of the Rugby Championship.

Kriel, Nche, Malcom Marx, Marco van Staden and Grant Williams are the only players retained for the starting lineup.

Kriel and de Allende will combine in the Springboks midfield for the 38th time, and Handre Pollard returns at No. 10 to partner Williams in the halves.

On top of the injuries, Erasmus said, "We also know where we went wrong against Australia last week, so we made a few changes that we believe will offer us what we need for this game.

“We are determined to get things right ... (and) it will be good for a few other guys to experience playing against one the top teams in the world, especially as we continue to build our squad depth."

Erasmus said his full squad was “all aligned” on where they need to lift after losing to the Wallabies at home for the first time since 2011.

“We are still hurting from that result, and the coaches and players are extremely disappointed with the way we played last week," he said. “We let ourselves and the country down, so we have all the motivation we need to make things right.”

The Wallabies sustained injuries in key positions and are expected to announce a match 23 on Thursday.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel (captain), Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Handre Pollard, Grant Williams; Jean-Luc du Preez, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, R.G. Snyman, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Reserves: Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

