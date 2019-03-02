Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
soccer

J.League to launch esports league

0 Comments
TOKYO

J.League, Japan's top domestic soccer division, announced on Friday they will be launching a new esports league in collaboration with the makers of video game Pro Evolution Soccer (PES).

Players will represent the 40 clubs in Japan's top two leagues during two days of competition in July, competing on the mobile version of the popular soccer simulation game.

"Esports is enjoyed by people of different generations, gender and whether they have disabilities or not," J.League Chairman Mitsuru Murai told a news conference on Friday, according to Kyodo News. "It is a useful way to spread the attractions of soccer."

PES, known as Winning Eleven in Japan, formed part of the esports demonstration program at last year's Asian Games in Jakarta.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon