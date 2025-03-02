 Japan Today
Runners start the Tokyo Marathon at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building on Sunday. Image: AP/Hiro Komae, Pool
marathon

Ethiopians Takele and Kebede take top spots in Tokyo Marathon

TOKYO

Ethiopians Tadese Takele and Sutume Asefa Kebede won their divisions of the Tokyo Marathon on a nearly perfect spring day in the Japanese capital.

Takele won on the men's side in a personal best time of 2 hours 3 minutes 23 seconds. Countryman Deresa Geleta was second in 2:03:51 with third for Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich of Kenya in 2:04:00.

AP25061113365470.jpg
Ethiopia's Tadese Takele finishes in first place to win the men's category of the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on Sunday. Image: Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via AP

AP25061119273782.jpg
Ethiopia's Sutume Asefa Kebede finishes in first place to win the women's category of the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday. Image: Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via AP

On the women's side, Kebede led from start to finish to win her second straight Tokyo Marathon. She finished in 2:16:31 followed by Winfridah Moraa Moseti of Kenya in 2:16:56 and Hawi Feysa of Ethiopia in 2:17:00.

The top Japanese in the men's race was Tubasa Ichiyama, finishing 10th in 2:06:00. In the women's race the top Japanese runner was Yuka Ando, also in 10th in a time of 2:23:37.

How exciting

