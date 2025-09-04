European heavyweights belatedly begin World Cup qualifying

Lamine Yamal (R) gets away from Theo Hernandez during the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Spain and France in June

By Andy SCOTT

With the next World Cup kicking off in just over nine months, European champions Spain and some of the continent's other heavyweights finally begin their qualifying campaigns this week.

France, Germany and Portugal are also only just embarking on the journey which they expect will take them to the tournament in North America,

The state of play in Europe is in stark contrast to elsewhere.

World Cup holders Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador have already qualified from South America, where the campaign is almost complete. Meanwhile, six spots have been secured in Asian qualifying.

Europe has 16 qualifying berths, a third of the total for the first-ever 48-team World Cup. All 12 group winners will go through, with four more spots available in play-offs.

Spain, second only to Argentina in the world rankings, are coming off the back of losing June's UEFA Nations League final on penalties to Portugal.

La Roja start their qualifying bid with a trip to Bulgaria before a tough fixture in Turkey.

A team led by Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, and with Manchester City's Rodri back after a serious knee injury, is being touted as one of the favourites to win the World Cup.

But coach Luis de la Fuente -- whose team also face Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Georgia in Group E -- is being prudent.

"This is a qualifying campaign and it is very difficult," De la Fuente insisted. "Italy have missed two World Cups recently. There are a lot of steps to take before getting near the final. Let's focus on getting there and get the job done."

France have reached the last two World Cup finals, winning the trophy in 2018 before losing on penalties in 2022.

All the talk is of Les Bleus seeking to finish on a high before coach Didier Deschamps walks away to end a 14-year reign.

Deschamps was part of the France team that failed to qualify for the last World Cup in the USA, in 1994, but the current generation should have more than enough to top a group featuring Ukraine, Iceland and Azerbaijan.

"Qualifying for the World Cup has never been a formality. It can be ruthless and unforgiving at the highest level," said Deschamps, who has handed a first call-up to new Liverpool signing Hugo Ekitike.

Portugal should have been on a high after winning the Nations League but a double-header away to Armenia and Hungary will be their first games since the tragic death of Diogo Jota in July.

"We want to honor his memory every day," said coach Roberto Martinez.

At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have every intention of spearheading the team all the way in their quest to win a first World Cup.

Germany have failed to make a major tournament semifinal since Euro 2016.

Julian Nagelsmann's team are only ranked ninth in the world, but a squad featuring new Premier League stars Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade is still formidable.

They begin away to Slovakia and at home to Northern Ireland, with Luxembourg their other Group A rivals.

Italy, meanwhile, continue a campaign which started in the worst possible fashion, a 3-0 defeat in Norway in June that cost coach Luciano Spalletti his job.

The Azzurri, who failed to qualify for the last two World Cups then beat Moldova, but are nine points behind Erling Haaland's Norwegians in Group I -- albeit with two games in hand.

There is no margin for error as Gennaro Gattuso's reign begins against Estonia and Israel.

"One thing is certain, I'm not afraid," said Gattuso.

England have been uninspiring under Thomas Tuchel but appear to be cruising to qualification.

They have three wins from three in Group K, all with clean sheets, and host Andorra at Villa Park and travel to Serbia for what should be their toughest fixture of the campaign.

The qualifying battle could be tighter in Group B, in which Switzerland will battle with Alexander Isak's Sweden.

Denmark are favorites in Group C ahead of Greece and Scotland, while Wales hope to keep taking the fight to Belgium in Group J.

