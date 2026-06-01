Evans wins Rally Japan to stretch world championship lead

Elfyn Evans won Rally Japan on Sunday to increase his lead in the overall championship standings

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Britain's Elfyn Evans increased his lead at the top of the World Rally Championship on Sunday after winning in Japan for his second victory of the season.

The Welshman came home 12.8sec ahead of France's world champion Sebastien Ogier, with Finland's Sami Pajari in third ahead of Japan's Takamoto Katsuta.

Toyota's Evans, who won in Japan for the third time in his career, has 151 points in the standings, 20 ahead of his team-mate Katsuta at the halfway point of the season.

"Long way to go and too early to talk about that," Evans said when asked about his chances of winning a first world championship, after finishing runner-up five times. "We have to just enjoy this one."

Evans took control early in the rally and saw it out for the 50th podium finish of his career.

Sweden's Oliver Solberg, who is third in the championship, was challenging for the lead but crashed out on Saturday afternoon.

Ogier made up ground on the final day but Evans's lead was too great.

"Didn't manage it this weekend," said the 42-year-old Ogier, who is fifth in the overall standings. "Not a bad rally either. The gap to Elfyn was made in one stage with the road position. The rest was, even with the struggle, not far away."

Pajari claimed his fifth podium finish in seven rally starts this season.

"It is a big shame that it is the last rally for these cars on tarmac," said the Finn.

© 2026 AFP