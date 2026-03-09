Emperor and family at Tokyo Dome as Japan beats Australia in World Baseball Classic

Japanese players bow to the crowd after defeating Australia in their World Baseball Classic game at Tokyo Dome on Sunday.

By STEPHEN WADE

Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and Princess Aiko arrived at the Tokyo Dome for Japan’s critical game Sunday against Australia at the World Baseball Classic.

Even the royal family are fans of Japanese baseball and superstar Shohei Ohtani.

They left after seeing Japan win 4-3, but it was not easy. The defending champions trailed 1-0 until they scored on Masataka Yoshida's two-run homer in the seventh to lead 2-1. They did not trail again.

Japan has qualified for the quarterfinals in the United States. Australia will advance from Pool C if it beats South Korea on Monday.

"Like yesterday we were behind," Tomoyuki Sugano, Japan's best pitcher of the night, said in Japanese in reference to an 8-6 win on Saturday over South Korea.

“But my teammates are very positive no matter what the situation is," Sugano added. "So I’m always thinking this team is not going to be beaten. This kind of clubhouse atmosphere is something we are proud of.”

The royal family was surely very happy, too.

Japan added two insurance runs in the eighth. Ukyo Shuto scored on Teruaki Sato’s double and Sosuke Genda came in when Ky Hampton issued a walk with the bases loaded.

Japan needed those runs.

Alex Hall pulled Australia closer with a home run in the ninth, and Rixon Wingrove hit another on the next at-bat to make it 4-3.

Japan was already guaranteed of advancing to the quarterfinals, but the victory assured Japan of topping Pool C. Japan closes play on Tuesday against the Czech Republic.

Australia can clinch the other quarterfinal spot from the pool if it defeats South Korea on Monday.

Japan was kept in check by Australian pitching throughout the game until Yoshida got to Jon Kennedy, Australia’s fifth pitcher of the night, with a homer to right field.

Kennedy was the losing pitcher. The win went to Chihiro Sumida with a save for Taisei Ota.

Japan had scored all but one of its runs in the first two games of the tournament with home runs.

Emperor Naruhito has been very visible lately.

The emperor turned 66 just a few weeks ago and has been focusing his attention on remembering the 15th anniversary of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster on March 11, 2011, that killed nearly 20,000 people in northern Japan.

Aiko, 24, is the only child between Naruhito and Masako and cannot become the monarch. Japan allows only male succession.

Dominican Republic routs of Netherlands 12-1

At Miami, Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Junior Caminero and Austin Wells homered as the Dominican Republic routed the Netherlands 12-1 in seven innings Sunday to remain unbeaten in Group D.

The game ended under the mercy rule when Soto's two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh gave the Dominican Republic a double-digit advantage. It was the third game of the tournament that did not go nine innings; Japan beat Taiwan 13-0 and Taiwan routed the Czech Republic 14-0 in Group C.

The Dominican Republic has outscored its opponents 24-4 through two games at loanDepot Park.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ketel Marte had three walks each for the Dominicans. Starter Luis Severino allowed one run and three hits while striking out five over four innings.

The Dominicans broke it open with a six-run fifth. Caminero hit a three-run homer and Wells added a two-run blast. Marte’s sacrifice fly made it 10-1.

Caminero’s second homer of the tournament had an exit velocity of 115.8 mph.

The Dominican Republic struck quickly with a two-run first against Arij Fransen, who took the loss. Guerrero hit an RBI single and Marte scored from third on a throwing error by shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Didi Gregorius narrowed the deficit for the Netherlands (1-2) with his solo homer in the second before Guerrero’s two-run drive in the third made it 4-1.

Cuba beats Colombia 7-4

Ariel Martinez and Erisbel Arruebarrena homered in a four-run first inning, helping Cuba improve to 2-0 in Group A.

Yiddi Cappe added a big two-run triple in the sixth. Yoelkis Guibert had two of Cuba’s eight hits, and Denny Larrondo pitched two innings for the win at Puerto Rico's Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

Cuba beat Panama 3-1 in its WBC opener on Friday. Next up is a showdown with Puerto Rico on Monday night.

Tito Polo drove in two runs for winless Colombia, which faces Panama on Monday. Gio Urshela had a run-scoring single.

Colombia is 2 for 28 with runners in scoring position over its three WBC games. It has left 29 runners on base.

Martinez hit a three-run shot to right on a 2-1 fastball from Luis Patiño. Roel Santos walked and Yoán Moncada was hit by a pitch before Martinez’s opposite-field drive.

Arruebarrena made it 4-1 with a one-out solo shot, chasing Patiño.

Colombia trimmed Cuba’s lead to 7-4 when Polo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh. But Luis Romero came in and retired pinch-hitter Daniel Vellojin on a bouncer back to the mound, ending the inning.

Cuba’s Yoan López worked out of a jam in the eighth, and Raidel Martinez handled the ninth for his second save.

Italy defeats Britain 7-4

Andrew Fischer homered and drove in two runs, and J.J. D’Orazio also went deep to lead Italy over Britain 7-4 in Pool B play.

Italy improved to 2-0 after winning its opener against Brazil on Saturday and Britain was eliminated after falling to 0-3 with losses to Mexico and the United States before Sunday's defeat.

The game was tied at 2-2 with one out in the fourth when Zach Dezenzo doubled for Italy. There were two outs in the inning when an RBI-single by Fischer put the Italians on top. D’Orazio reached on an error before a double by Miles Mastrobuoni sent another run home.

Dante Nori, who homered twice Saturday, added an RBI single to push the lead to 5-2.

Dezenzo walked with one out in the fifth and scored on a triple by Sam Antonacci. A throwing error by Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the play allowed Antonacci to score to put Italy up 7-2.

Nate Eaton’s second double opened the eighth and he scored on a single by Chisholm to cut the lead. Britain added a run on a wild pitch later in the inning to get within 7-4.

Eaton hit a leadoff double a day after connecting on Tarik Skubal’s first pitch for a home run in the loss to the U.S. Chisholm then singled before stealing second base with one out in the first. There were two outs in the inning when Dylan DeLucia threw consecutive wild pitches to let two runners score and give Britain an early lead.

Fischer cut the lead to 2-1 when he opened Italy’s third with a home run. D’Orazio followed with his home run to right center field to tie it.

Taiwan beats South Korea 5-4 in 10 innings

Kun-Yu Chiang bunted home Chieh-Hsien Chen with the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th for Taiwan, which completed group play at 2-2.

South Korea’s Ju Won Kim was thrown out at the plate in the bottom half on Hyeseong Kim’s grounder, with first baseman Nien-Ting Wu throwing to catcher Shao-Hung Chiang. Jyun-Yue Tseng retired Do Yeong Kim on a flyout for the save.

Yu Chang and Tsung-Che Chen had solo homers for Taiwan and Stuart Fairchild hit a two-run drive for a 4-3 lead in the eighth, his second home run of the tournament after a grand slam against the Czech Republic,

“That was one of the most fun games I’ve ever played in my life,” said Fairchild, an outfielder in the Cleveland organization whose mother is from Taiwan.

Do Yeong Kim hit an RBI double in the bottom half that drove in Hyeseong Kim.

Winner Yi Chang got the final out of the ninth. Woo-Suk-Go took the loss.

