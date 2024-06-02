 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is seeking to sell the club Image: AFP
soccer

Everton assessing future options after 777 takeover collapses

0 Comments
LIVERPOOL

Everton said on Saturday they are assessing "all options for the club's future ownership" after the deadline for a takeover by American investment firm 777 Partners expired.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri struck a deal with 777 for his 94 percent stake in the club back in September.

But the troubled U.S. group, who also own stakes in Genoa, Hertha Berlin and Standard Liege, have been unable to satisfy the Premier League that they have the funds to take over the Premier League club.

A period of exclusivity for negotiations between Moshiri and 777 expired on May 31.

"The agreement between 777 Partners and Blue Heaven Holdings Limited for the sale and purchase of the majority shareholding in the club expired today," Everton said in a statement.

"The club’s Board of Directors recognizes the considerable level of financial support 777 Partners has provided the club over recent months and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for this.

"The club will continue to operate as usual, while it works with Blue Heaven Holdings to assess all options for the Club’s future ownership."

Reports in the British press have suggested Everton will need to sell some of their most prized players this summer or the club could go into administration due to mounting debts.

British-Iranian businessman Moshiri has splashed over £500 million ($620 million) on new signings since becoming majority shareholder in 2016, to little positive effect on the field.

The cost to complete a 53,000 capacity new stadium in Liverpool's Bramley Moor Dock, which is due to open in 2025, has also risen to an estimated £700 million.

Everton extended their 70-year stay in the English top flight this season despite being docked a total of eight points for two separate charges of breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

The club posted losses of just under £400m for the four years between 2019 and 2023.

Everton are one of England's most historic clubs. Only Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have won more top-flight titles than their nine.

But the last of those came in the 1986/1987 season and the club have not won a single trophy since 1995.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog