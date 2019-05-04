Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Everton's Seamus Coleman celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Friday, May 3, 2019. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
soccer

Everton beats Burnley 2-0, keeps alive Europa League hopes

0 Comments
LIVERPOOL, England

Resurgent Everton kept alive its faint hopes of qualification for the Europa League by beating Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League on Friday.

Burnley defender Ben Mee deflected a shot from Richarlison into his own net in the 17th minute, and Everton right back Seamus Coleman added a second goal three minutes later after goalkeeper Tom Heaton parried out a shot from Lucas Digne.

With a fifth win in its last seven games, Everton climbed into eighth place — a point and a place behind Wolverhampton Wanderers. A seventh-place finish would earn qualification for the Europa League if Manchester City beats Watford in the FA Cup final later this month.

Everton would not be able to finish in seventh if Wolves beat already-relegated Fulham on Saturday, however.

Everton has kept eight clean sheets in its last 10 games, a remarkable upturn in fortunes for a defense that had previously been shaky in Marco Silva's first season in charge.

Burnley is safe from relegation in 15th place.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel