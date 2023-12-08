Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Everton's Dwight McNeil celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Newcastle, at Goodison Park Stadium, in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
soccer

Everton beats Newcastle 3-0 and moves out of the Premier League relegation zone

LIVERPOOL, England

Everton climbed out of the relegation zone on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

The Merseyside club had been plunged into the bottom three of England's top flight by a 10-point deduction last month for breaching the league's financial rules.

But it has responded in impressive fashion with back-to-back wins to lift it up to 17th in the standings — one point above the drop zone.

Second-half goals from Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto sealed the victory against Newcastle at Goodison Park.

Newcastle had beaten Manchester United 1-0 last weekend but missed the chance to move within a point of fourth-placed Manchester City.

But the visitors were behind in the 79th when McNeil drove into the box and fired a left-footed shot into the corner beyond goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Doucoure doubled Everton's lead seven minutes later and Beto made it 3-0 in the 96th.

