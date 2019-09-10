Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ex-All Black Robinson appointed CEO of New Zealand Rugby

0 Comments
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Ex-All Blacks center Mark Robinson has been appointed chief executive of New Zealand Rugby to replace Steve Tew.

Robinson, 45, played nine tests for New Zealand from 2000 to 2002 and also played in England and Japan.

He was chief executive of the Taranaki Rugby Union from 2007 to 2012 and was elected to the New Zealand Rugby board in 2013. Robinson has also represented New Zealand on the World Rugby council since 2014.

He has degrees from Victoria University in New Zealand and Cambridge University and worked as a consultant in areas of education, environment, energy and agriculture.

In a statement New Zealand Rugby said "Steve Tew leaves behind some big shoes to fill and Mark is more than capable of marking his own footprints."

Tew announced in June he was stepping down after 12 years in the role.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

