 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rugby Australia Hayne Appeal
FILE - Jarryd Hayne attends a press conference where he announces his free agent contract with National Football League team the San Francisco 49ers in Sydney, on March 3, 2015. New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal quashed Hayne’s convictions on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 on the basis a judge erred in not allowing the complainant to be further cross-examined during the trial. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
sports

Ex-Australia rugby league star Jarryd Hayne wins appeal against his rape conviction

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Ex-Australian rugby league international Jarryd Hayne had his rape conviction overturned on appeal Wednesday and was released from his year-long stay in jail.

The New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal ruled that a judge erred in not allowing the complainant to be further cross-examined during Hayne’s trial. The Sydney-based appeal court also ruled the trial judge did not properly direct the jury about how to deal with allegations the complainant had lied.

Judge Graham Turnbull, who oversaw the trial, refused requests for the woman to be cross-examined on the statement, saying it carried “almost infinitesimal weight.”

Hayne was granted bail unopposed on Wednesday and the case was due to return to the state’s district court in late July, when prosecutors can provide an update on how they will proceed to a possible fourth trial in the case.

Hayne was accused of raping a woman in her home on the night of the 2018 National Rugby League grand final.

Hayne, 36, has spent the last year in jail after a jury convicted him in April 2023 of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent after a previous guilty finding was overturned on appeal.

Hayne had a long career in the NRL between 2006 and 2018, mostly playing for Parramatta. He represented Australia and Fiji at international level.

He also had a short stint with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers in 2015 and made an unsuccessful bid to play for Fiji in the Olympic debut of Rugby Sevens in 2016.

Hayne’s first trial in 2020 ended when the jury was discharged after failing to deliver a majority verdict. He was convicted at the second trial in 2021 and served nine months of a sentence of five years and nine months before he successfully appealed and was released ahead of a third trial.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel