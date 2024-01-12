Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Ex-England manager Eriksson says he has cancer, 'a year' to live

0 Comments
STOCKHOLM

Ex-England soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has "maybe a year" to live, he said Thursday.

The 75-year-old Swede, who has managed a slew of high-profile teams and took England to World Cup quarterfinals in 2002 and 2006, announced in February last year that he was stepping back from public appearances "due to health issues".

"Everyone understands that I have a disease that is not good. Everyone guesses that it's cancer, and it is. But I have to put up a fight as long as I can," Eriksson told public broadcaster Sveriges Radio in an interview.

Eriksson said that in his doctor's assessment he had "at best maybe a year (to live), at worst a little less.

"You have to trick your brain. I could think about it all the time, and sit home and mope, feel unlucky and so on. I think it's easy to end up like that," he told the broadcaster. "See the positive in things.

"Don't bury yourself due to adversity. This is the biggest adversity of course, but try to make something good out of it."

Born February 5, 1948 in Sunne in western Sweden, Eriksson, who goes by "Svennis" to Swedes, found success as a football manager after retiring from a modest career as a defender.

In 1977, he became manager of Swedish club Degerfors IF. After leading the small club to success in lower divisions, he attracted the attention of bigger clubs.

He went on to manage Sweden's IFK Goteborg before finding success internationally, managing Benfica in Portugal, as well as several Italian teams including Roma and Lazio.

His most high-profile position was as the first foreigner to manage England's national squad.

Eriksson has since managed Mexico, Ivory Coast and the Philippines, but never his native Sweden's national squad.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel