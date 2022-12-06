Ex-Keidanren chief Sakakibara becomes Japanese baseball commissioner

baseball

Sadayuki Sakakibara, a former chairman of the Japan Business Federation known as Keidanren, assumed the post of professional baseball's commissioner on Monday.

His appointment as the 15th commissioner was approved at an online meeting between Nippon Professional Baseball and the board consisting of 12 clubs. He is set to serve a two-year team.

The 79-year-old Sakakibara will double as NPB's head.

He led Keidanren, the country's largest business lobby, from June 2014 to May 2018 after serving as president and chairman at chemicals firm Toray Industries Inc.

In June 2020, Sakakibara became Kansai Electric Power Co's chairman in the utility's attempt to improve governance following a scandal that involved shady ties between Japan's nuclear industry and public officials.

