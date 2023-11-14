Ex-Wallabies coach Jones expects to be working again by January

rugby union

Former Wallabies boss Eddie Jones expects to be working again by January, with several countries and a European club side interested in his services, he was cited as saying in Australian media on Monday.

The 63-year-old quit last month after Australia's exit from the World Cup in the group stage, having won just two times in nine Tests since taking over in January.

He has been heavily linked with a return to Japan, who he led from 2012 to 2015, but reiterated to The Australian newspaper that there had been no formal offer.

"Obviously I want to coach," said Jones, who was dumped by England in late 2022 after a poor run of form. "I'm looking for a job now. If Japan did come knocking I'd definitely chat to them and I've had a couple of other countries approach me. There's a club in Europe interested, so I would expect by January I'll be working again."

Jones is reportedly the front-runner on a Japan Rugby Football Union list of candidates to replace the departing Jamie Joseph, with South African Frans Ludeke also seen as in contention.

Despite his dismal record at the Wallabies, where his brash approach and youth-based policy backfired, Jones insisted his stint in charge had made him a better coach.

"As long as I've got the energy to do it, I'll keep doing it (coaching)," he said. "But as you know, in terms of experience and learning, the older you get, the better the coach you are. I am a much better coach than I was this time last year.

"I've learnt a lot from Australia. I've learned some things I shouldn't have done, some things I didn't do well and I'll be a better coach in the next job that I do."

