Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Eddie Jones expects to be working again by January Photo: AFP
rugby union

Ex-Wallabies coach Jones expects to be working again by January

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Former Wallabies boss Eddie Jones expects to be working again by January, with several countries and a European club side interested in his services, he was cited as saying in Australian media on Monday.

The 63-year-old quit last month after Australia's exit from the World Cup in the group stage, having won just two times in nine Tests since taking over in January.

He has been heavily linked with a return to Japan, who he led from 2012 to 2015, but reiterated to The Australian newspaper that there had been no formal offer.

"Obviously I want to coach," said Jones, who was dumped by England in late 2022 after a poor run of form. "I'm looking for a job now. If Japan did come knocking I'd definitely chat to them and I've had a couple of other countries approach me. There's a club in Europe interested, so I would expect by January I'll be working again."

Jones is reportedly the front-runner on a Japan Rugby Football Union list of candidates to replace the departing Jamie Joseph, with South African Frans Ludeke also seen as in contention.

Despite his dismal record at the Wallabies, where his brash approach and youth-based policy backfired, Jones insisted his stint in charge had made him a better coach.

"As long as I've got the energy to do it, I'll keep doing it (coaching)," he said. "But as you know, in terms of experience and learning, the older you get, the better the coach you are. I am a much better coach than I was this time last year.

"I've learnt a lot from Australia. I've learned some things I shouldn't have done, some things I didn't do well and I'll be a better coach in the next job that I do."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel